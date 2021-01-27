15th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Tribute Virtual Edition

NuFunk Concerts’ Bob Marley Birthday Tribute is the biggest and longest-running Bob Marley Tribute in Toronto, and one of the hottest local reggae concerts of the year. It showcases the best of Toronto’s reggae music scene while raising essential food donations for the Parkdale Food Bank. This year, in a virtual setting, Canadian Reggae artists reflecting on Bob Marley’s influence as well as pre-recorded and live videos of live performance of Marley covers plus DJ sets exploring Marley’s vast catalog & dubs

Featured guests include The Human Rights, RZee Jackson, Jason Wilson, Carol Brown, Ibadan, Reggaddiction, House of David Gang, I-Sax, Lazo, Andru Branch, Gisto, Higher Heights HiFi, DJ Tanner, DJ Quesquecest, and much more TBA.

The Parkdale Food Bank

The Parkdale Community Food Bank is a grassroots organization, founded by volunteers in 2007 and serving 4,700 families each month. Located in the heart of Parkdale, their philosophy reflects a strong commitment to a client-based model, where respect, inclusion, and the dignity of their members is the first priority. The food bank uses a shopping system, as opposed to the more common hamper system to maximize selection and respect member’s various dietary needs. The Food Bank has only one employee and relies on 50 committed volunteers. With no direct funding from any level of government, The Parkdale Community Food Bank raises all of its funds independently and is dependent on donations from individuals and events like the annual Bob Marley Birthday Tribute.

Donations can be dropped off, or made directly on the website: www.pcfb.ca