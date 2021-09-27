5K Memorial Run 2021

Sign up for BFO Toronto’s 2021 Virtual 5K Memorial Run and help support our goal to raise $75,000.

Every dollar makes a difference.

For every $350 we raise, we run a support group; For every $1000, we train a new volunteer to support bereavement.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”

Annual 5K run. Oct 2 at 10 am. $10. Supports Bereaved Families of Ontario – Toronto.