Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

5K Memorial Run 2021

Sign up for BFO Toronto's 2021 Virtual 5K Memorial Run and help support our goal to raise $75,000. Every dollar makes.

Sep 27, 2021

5K Memorial Run 2021

14 14 people viewed this event.

Sign up for BFO Toronto’s 2021 Virtual 5K Memorial Run and help support our goal to raise $75,000.

Every dollar makes a difference.

For every $350 we raise, we run a support group; For every $1000, we train a new volunteer to support bereavement.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day… unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”

Annual 5K run. Oct 2 at 10 am. $10. Supports Bereaved Families of Ontario – Toronto.

Additional Details

Event Price - 10

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to 05:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Charity Fundraiser

Event Category
Virtual Event

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine