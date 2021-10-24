A Celebration of Right Relations

In an effort to raise awareness about Canadian Indigenous heritage and culture and raise funds in support of the next generation, the Rotary Club of Toronto Eglinton and (HIP) Honouring Indigenous Peoples, are hosting a virtual evening of Indigenous performances, live and silent auction items.

We are inviting you to participate in multiple ways to support this relevant and important initiative. Our goal is to raise funds through donations, ticket sales and auction items. In turn we hope will make an impact with our youth by educating them on the importance of “right relations” through understanding the history and cultures of the indigenous peoples.

For more information you can visit the event website at: Celebration of Right Relations