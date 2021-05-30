A Fun Night at Ontario Unlocked – Music, Poetry, Comedy

Here’s your invitation to a one-night-only virtual show supporting two local charities, and bring some of Ontario’s top talent into your living room.

That’s right – sit on your cozy couch, have some laughs, get your soul touched, and support those in need through Nellie’s Women’s Shelter and Feed Ontario.

One ticket gives you access to the show – and you can pack all the folks you want into your living room

Each ticket also comes with a backstage pass for a live meet and greet – connect with the artists and dress however you’d like.

Get your ticket right now! The ripples of your purchase will support artists and two local charities doing great work.

JESSA

A top 40 indie-pop singer-songwriter, guitar and contemporary “koto” player (traditional Japanese 13-stringed harp), appeared on stages worldwide, subject (star) of the CBC documentary ‘Finding Fukue’ (10 million + views). Her debut indie-pop album as JESSA, smashes together layers of playful guitars and vocals, while singing about the struggle to keep the joy in everyday life and navigating this weird world and all of its curve-balls.

Scribe

An award-winning poet, winner of Canadian Festival of Spoken Word 2019, an arts educator and event organizer, opened for “The Roots” with ‘The Uncharted’ collective and appeared on CBC. Through Spoken Word Poetry and Hip-Hop, he has taken thousands into his world to experience it as he does.

Sashka DC

Stand-up comedian, Voice actor, as seen at the Unknown Comedy Club, Bad Dog Comedy TV and Yuk Yuks. She is also Co-host of Sunday Best Comedy Podcast, Sashka gives us her take on life, love and all things Kanye.

Carrie Chesnutt

One Woman cabaret dynamo. Carrie has performed at Canada’s Walk of Fame, entertained at private parties for Rick Moranis, Tom Hanks, and opened for the one and only Phyllis Diller. Carrie has been a core member of the Toronto Women’s Blues Revue held at Massey Hall for the last 20 years, both as a saxophonist and vocalist. Working with Canada’s finest, such as Rita Chiarelli, Shakura S’Aida, KellyLee Evans, Jackie Richardson, Sass Jordan and more.

On June 2nd, 2021, Ontario is projected to be released from a government lockdown!

Let’s celebrate together online, connecting with each other, supporting artists who’ve had a challenging year, and raising funds for local charities. You’ll be entertained by musicians that are killer on their instruments, a poet that will make you think and a comedian that will make you laugh. Everything you could want in a night except… the food part – that’s up to you!

Hosted by well-loved Toronto jazz singer, producer and educator Faith Amour, you are sure to have a memorable night, right from the comfort of your living room!