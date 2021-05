One-night-only virtual show supporting two local charities, with music, poetry and comedy to benefit Nellie’s Women’s Shelter and Feed Ontario. Pop singer-songwriter Jessa, spoken word poet Scribe, stand-up comedian Sashka DC, cabaret with Carrie Chesnutt and hosted by jazz singer Faith Amour. June 2 at 8 pm. Tickets by donation – https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ontario-unlocked-live-tickets-156182976487

Each ticket also comes with a backstage pass for a live meet and greet.