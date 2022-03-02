Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

A Royal Afternoon

Mar 2, 2022

A Royal Afternoon

7 7 people viewed this event.

Don Heights Unitarian Congregation presents a gala afternoon fundraising event on the People’s Princess, Diana of Wales, with popular author and Royal expert Deb Stratas. A rare opportunity to explore Princess Diana’s extraordinary life through the windows of her palaces and homes. Relive the famous moments of her life through this interactive presentation. Q&A. Discussion. Lucky draw for books. For more info visit www.donheightsbulletin.weebly.com/events.html 

Additional Details

Event Price - $10.00

Date And Time

Sat, Mar 26th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM
to 03:30 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Charity Fundraiser

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine