ANNUAL GIVINS SHAW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PANCAKE BREAKFAST

NOVEMBER 23-29, 2020

In Support of Givins Shaw Elementary, The Lakeview Restaurant has partnered with Skip the Dishes and Ambassador to offer a full week of Pancakes available for Take-Away through our website or delivered right to your door! All proceeds from Pancake sales and all associated delivery fees will be donated to Givins Shaw Elementary. GO BULLDOGS!