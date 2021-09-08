Buddies In Bad Times fundraiser with a live art auction and online Tuck Shop featuring work from 15 Canadian contemporary artists with a space theme. In-person gallery Sep 18 – 22 with bidding online. Hosted by Elvira Kurt with entertainment in music, drag, burlesque and more (Sep 23 at 7 pm). $40. 12 Alexander. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/artattack-2021/