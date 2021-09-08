COVID-19

Sep 8, 2021

ArtAttack!

Buddies In Bad Times fundraiser with a live art auction and online Tuck Shop featuring work from 15 Canadian contemporary artists with a space theme. In-person gallery Sep 18 – 22 with bidding online. Hosted by Elvira Kurt with entertainment in music, drag, burlesque and more (Sep 23 at 7 pm). $40. 12 Alexander. https://buddiesinbadtimes.com/artattack-2021/

Additional Details

Event Price - 40

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 18th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Thu, Sep 23rd, 2021 to

Location
12 Alexander Street, Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Event Types
Charity Fundraiser

Event Category
Art

NOW Magazine