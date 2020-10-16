Arts Umbrella Splash Art Auction & Gala

: Arts Umbrella is thrilled to announce a first-of-its-kind Special 2020 Edition of their annual Splash Art Auction & Gala. Taking place on Saturday, October 24, the flagship fundraiser will carry on its tradition of supporting youth arts programming with a combination of in-person and online experiences, presented by Nicola Wealth.

The glamorous evening is co-chaired by avid arts supporters Christie Garofalo and Bruce Munro Wright. The live auction will employ a state-of-the-art platform that connects guests at every event location via large digital screens. Then, of course, there’s the art: guests can explore close to 100 artworks by renowned contemporary artists from across Canada, including Dana Claxton, Stephen Waddell and Andrew Dadson. Splash is anchored by an acclaimed live and silent auction of artworks entirely donated by the Canadian artist community. The silent auction is now open and will close on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00am PST. https://www.splashartauction.com/lite-ui/?controller=home