Autism Speaks – Walk on Wheels Etobicoke

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
5 km car parade for families celebrating diversity, inclusion, and awareness of individuals on the Autism Spectrum Disorder with appearances.
5 km car parade for families celebrating diversity, inclusion, and awareness of individuals on the Autism Spectrum Disorder with appearances by mascots, prizes and more. Sept 19 from 9 am-1 pm. Register. Toys R Us, Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall. https://autismspeakscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/walk2021/g/28611