COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Autism Speaks – Walk on Wheels Etobicoke

5 km car parade for families celebrating diversity, inclusion, and awareness of individuals on the Autism Spectrum Disorder with appearances.

Jul 12, 2021

Autism Speaks – Walk on Wheels Etobicoke

22 22 people viewed this event.

5 km car parade for families celebrating diversity, inclusion, and awareness of individuals on the Autism Spectrum Disorder with appearances by mascots, prizes and more. Sept 19 from 9 am-1 pm. Register. Toys R Us, Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall. https://autismspeakscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/walk2021/g/28611

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-09-19 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-09-19 @ 01:00 PM

Event Types
Charity fundraiser

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends