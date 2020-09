Our online fundraising QUIZ #2 is designed for all ages! Reduced cost for families. Test your knowledge! Learn interesting facts! Show what you know about films, history, sports, nature and more. Enjoy a fun evening with friends or family on Zoom. September 26 from 6-8 pm. Register by September 25.

Proceeds will provide COVID Emergency Food Baskets for families caring for orphaned children in the slum community of Kibera, Kenya. Event is sponsored by Village of Love Canada

www.villageoflovecanada.org/quiz