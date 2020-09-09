Beirut Giveback

NAFSI is a line of sustainable luxury that grows with the community. Every one of our collections donates to a cause in specific & it is owned & operated by a woman!

In support of the tragic explosion that happened in Beirut on August 4th, NAFSI has launched a collection of t-shirts that gives back to those impacted by the tragedy. 20$ from every purchase is donated to Impact Lebanon.

The t-shirts are made of 50% organic cotton, 3 recycled plastic bottles, and are wrapped in recycled packaging. I want to get the word out as much as possible, Lebanon needs us desperately. I’ve drafted a press release and the pieces are available for sale on our website www.nafsi.online.

I’m hoping we can launch a virtual event and showcase the pieces, the cause, and the mission behind the brand.