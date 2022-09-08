Better Living Through Chemistry: A Fundraising Screening for MAPS Canada

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 8, 2022

Meet your psychedelic godparents! Canadian filmmaker Connie Littlefield tells the story of Ann and Sasha Shulgin, pioneers in the field of psychedelic psychotherapy.

Panel and Q+A to follow with:

– Connie Littlefield, Director

– Dr. Emma Hapke, MD, FRCPC, Co-founder of the Nikean Psychedelic Psychotherapy Research Centre

– Sabina Pillai, MA, Senior Lead Psychotherapist at Field Trip Health

– Dr. Ishrat Husain [MBBS, MD(Res.), MRCPsych (UK)] Head of the Clinical Trials Unit and Lead of the Mood Disorders Service at CAMH and an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto

– Raad Seraj , Moderator, Founder of Mission Club and host of the Minority Trip Report podcast

All proceeds to benefit MAPS Canada and our work supporting equitable and legal access to psychedelic medicine for all Canadians.

Wed, Sep 14th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Revue Cinema

