Register, fundraise and walk your way on June 27. Join the livestreamed opening ceremonies and gather a group of family and friends to #EndBrainTumours. https://braintumourwalk.ca/

The Brain Tumour Walk Program is the largest fundraising event and raises money to fund brain tumour research, support services, trusted information, and advocacy to help brain tumour patients and survivors live longer, better, and with hope.

Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada is the only national, not-for-profit organization dedicated to reaching every Canadian affected by any type of brain tumour through support, education, and research.