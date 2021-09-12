Brampton TechCollect

Drive up and drop off event collecting used & unwanted laptops and desktops to refurbish and distribute to Peel Region residents in need. http://letsgettogether.ca/tech-collect-drive/

Sat. Sept. 25 at Gore Meadows Branch Library, 10150 The Gore Rd, Brampton, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Sat. Oct. 2 at Cyril Clark BranchLibrary, 20 Loafers Lake Ln, Brampton, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm