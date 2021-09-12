Election

Brampton TechCollect

Drive up and drop off event collecting used & unwanted laptops and desktops to refurbish and distribute to Peel Region.

Sep 12, 2021

Alison Canning

Drive up and drop off event collecting used & unwanted laptops and desktops to refurbish and distribute to Peel Region residents in need. http://letsgettogether.ca/tech-collect-drive/

Sat. Sept. 25 at Gore Meadows Branch Library, 10150 The Gore Rd, Brampton, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Sat. Oct. 2 at Cyril Clark BranchLibrary, 20 Loafers Lake Ln, Brampton, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Your Email - alison@letsgettogether.ca

Event Price - $0.00

Venue Name - Gore Meadows Branch Library

Sat, Sep 25th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
to 02:00 PM

Online Event

Charity Fundraiser

Community Events

