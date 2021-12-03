Join Breakthru Events for a night of live music, comedy, and giveaways, in support of LGBT YouthLine.

A Not-So-Silent Night is a fundraising event in support of LGBT YouthLine.

The night will be full of performances by artists such as Ellie Perleberg, Lil E$$o, J-Minu$, W3apons, and many more GTA artists! There will be all types of genres for everyone to enjoy.

Dec 10 at 7 pm. Tickets/info at eventbrite.com

Let’s not forget the giveaways! We have partnered with Steam Whistle Brewery to give away a gift basket, as well as gift cards from your favourite local businesses. Join us to win these fantastic prizes, and check off some of your holiday shopping list!