Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

A Not-So-Silent Night

Dec 3, 2021

A Not-So-Silent Night

6 6 people viewed this event.

Join Breakthru Events for a night of live music, comedy, and giveaways, in support of LGBT YouthLine.

A Not-So-Silent Night is a fundraising event in support of LGBT YouthLine.

The night will be full of performances by artists such as Ellie Perleberg, Lil E$$o, J-Minu$, W3apons, and many more GTA artists! There will be all types of genres for everyone to enjoy.

Dec 10 at 7 pm. Tickets/info at eventbrite.com

Let’s not forget the giveaways! We have partnered with Steam Whistle Brewery to give away a gift basket, as well as gift cards from your favourite local businesses. Join us to win these fantastic prizes, and check off some of your holiday shopping list!

Additional Details

Event Price - Free - Donation

Date And Time

Fri, Dec 10th, 2021 @ 7:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Charity Fundraiser

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine