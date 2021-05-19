BFO-Toronto annual butterfly release event. This event will be a chance to memorialize loved ones through growing butterfly-friendly plants and a virtual butterfly release. This beautiful BFO event will spring new life in your garden or balcony, attracting and re-energizing butterflies along their journey. Butterfly memorial packages will be mailed out to those who order one and together, as a community, we will have a virtual event June 13, from 6-7 pm. http://www.bfotoronto.ca/butterflies-of-hope

Your donation will include a virtual butterfly to be displayed on our website with your loved one’s name, a tag with your loved one’s name on it, and everything you will need to plant wildflower seeds. These seeds will evolve into a lovely plant where butterflies will rest, before stretching their wings again.