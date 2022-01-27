Variety has been providing camps programs to our local community for over 30+ years. Children and youth of all-abilities, ages 4-20+ can participate in camps ranging from dance to extreme sports and even coding – all year long. With underserved communities a new focus we want to help share the experience of camp across Ontario, giving kids of all abilities an inclusive opportunity, empowering them to reach their highest potential.

This year’s first-ever Campfire Social celebrates the opportunities our donors, sponsors, and volunteers provide for our campers, but also aims to further Variety’s Camps cause for future campers. Help us fulfill our mission of ensuring all kids can experience camp!

The nostalgic fundraising event is a casual cocktail-style evening featuring hors d’oeuvres, camp-themed cocktails, food stations, and wine. Try your luck at the live & silent auctions and enjoy live entertainment from Toronto’s best electric violinist Dr. Draw – a twist to the classic campfire sing-a-long but a bonfire performance all the same!