Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Campaign installation at Union Station

This year, after two years of virtual fundraising, the Canadian Cancer Society is thrilled to be back to in-person fundraising.
From April 1-8th you’ll see:
• An impressive interactive art piece of 310 LED panels designed in the shape of a daffodil at Union station which light up when a donation is made
• Hundreds of free daffodils are available with donation to the public both at RBC Plaza and beautifully encircling the sculpture, Dreaming by artist Jaume Plensa at Richmond/Adelaide.
For more than 70 years, CCS has celebrated the Daffodil Campaign in the spring – a time to showcase the resiliency of those affected by cancer through the daffodil that bravely breaks the soil in spring.
For details please see below:
o Union Station located on “Collector Level” at the North Wall
o RBC Plaza at the main entry to the Path, at the entrance to RBC Branch, across from LCBO located at 200 Bay St.
o Richmond-Adelaide Centre located at 120 Adelaide St.
To learn more about how you can join CCS and Help Hope Bloom this April, please visit cancer.ca/daffodil.
Location Address - 65 Front St West, Toronto, M5J 1E3
Event Price - Free