Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Campaign installation at Union Station

Mar 31, 2022

This year, after two years of virtual fundraising, the Canadian Cancer Society is thrilled to be back to in-person fundraising.

From April 1-8th you’ll see:

•            An impressive interactive art piece of 310 LED panels designed in the shape of a daffodil at Union station which light up when a donation is made

•            Hundreds of free daffodils are available with donation to the public both at RBC Plaza and beautifully encircling the sculpture, Dreaming by artist Jaume Plensa at Richmond/Adelaide.

For more than 70 years, CCS has celebrated the Daffodil Campaign in the spring – a time to showcase the resiliency of those affected by cancer through the daffodil that bravely breaks the soil in spring.

o            Union Station located on “Collector Level” at the North Wall

o            RBC Plaza at the main entry to the Path, at the entrance to RBC Branch, across from LCBO located at 200 Bay St. 

o            Richmond-Adelaide Centre located at 120 Adelaide St.

To learn more about how you can join CCS and Help Hope Bloom this April, please visit cancer.ca/daffodil.

Location Address - 65 Front St West, Toronto, M5J 1E3

Event Price - Free

Fri, Apr 1st, 2022 @ 09:00 AM
to Fri, Apr 8th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Union Station

Charity Fundraiser

Community Events

