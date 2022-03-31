Canadian Cancer Society’s Daffodil Campaign installation at Union Station

This year, after two years of virtual fundraising, the Canadian Cancer Society is thrilled to be back to in-person fundraising.

From April 1-8th you’ll see:

• An impressive interactive art piece of 310 LED panels designed in the shape of a daffodil at Union station which light up when a donation is made

• Hundreds of free daffodils are available with donation to the public both at RBC Plaza and beautifully encircling the sculpture, Dreaming by artist Jaume Plensa at Richmond/Adelaide.

For more than 70 years, CCS has celebrated the Daffodil Campaign in the spring – a time to showcase the resiliency of those affected by cancer through the daffodil that bravely breaks the soil in spring.

For details please see below:

o Union Station located on “Collector Level” at the North Wall

o RBC Plaza at the main entry to the Path, at the entrance to RBC Branch, across from LCBO located at 200 Bay St.

o Richmond-Adelaide Centre located at 120 Adelaide St.

To learn more about how you can join CCS and Help Hope Bloom this April, please visit cancer.ca/daffodil.