Canadian MPS Society 17th Annual Fundraising Gala: A Rare and Starry Night

The Canadian Society for Mucopolysaccharide & Related Disorders Inc., serves all Canadians affected by mucopolysaccharide and other lysosomal storage diseases through support, education, advocacy & advancing research. Over 36 years, we have been supporting children and families across Canada & some across the world, through various programs. We work to ensure that children with MPS and related disorders receive the help they need and receive it now.

The “17th Annual Fundraising Gala – A Rare and Starry Night” is an opportunity to raise funds for directly supporting MPS-affected children and families and advance research in the hope of one day finding a cure for MPS diseases. All proceeds from the Gala will be directed to support MPS-affected families in Canada and to advance research to find a cure for this disease.

Virtual event: Oct 2 at 5 pm. $45. Tickets at eventbrite.com. A Ticket to the Stars includes a swag bag with balloons, lapel pin, and star seed pack.

Make your party extra special! Add a Supernova drink bomb for a stellar explosion in your glass.