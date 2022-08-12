New Haven’s signature fundraising event the Changing Lives Gala will be celebrated once again this Fall @ Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada! Honoured Guests & Special Performances! One-of-a-Kind Experiences & Opportunities! Enjoy Gourmet Food & Drink alongside the Sharks, Stingrays and Jellyfish!

Attended by our sponsors, donors, allies, community leaders, parents, caregivers, collaborators, partners, donors, stakeholders, ambassadors for change, leaders, advocates & YOU!

New Haven Learning Centre, established in 1998, is one of the first accredited centres of excellence focused on providing ABA-based treatment, therapy & educational programming for the autism sector in Ontario. As a charitable and non-profit organization, our mission is to provide these resources while maximizing the potential of each student & client diagnosed with autism, supporting their families & caregivers every step of the way.

New Haven’s programs are thoughtfully designed to be as unique as the individuals we service & the community that we are dedicated to support.

Sep 22 at 7 pm. $250. 288 Bremner. newhavencentre.com