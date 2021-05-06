Cover Me Urban: Under Your Roof

On May 27 at 7 pm ET, join us Under Your Roof for Youth Without Shelter’s 7th annual Cover Me Urban!

The free virtual celebration will feature incredible performances by celebrity guests such as The Tenors, Wali Shah, Owen Barney and Molly Johnson, with appearances from surprise guests and more. Throughout the show, viewers will also hear inspirational messages from lived voices, learn about the realities of youth homelessness and see the exceptional work done by the staff and volunteers at Youth Without Shelter.

From May 13-27, supporters will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction offering exciting prizes and experiences ranging from a new iPad Pro to a round of golf at the beautiful Taboo Golf Course in Muskoka to a 5-day African Safari Adventure in Tanzania!

More info & register online: https://hopin.com/events/under-your-roof-street-party

Proceeds from the community event will go directly toward Youth Without Shelter’s programs and wrap-around support services to help support the up to 2,000 youth experiencing homelessness each night in the City of Toronto.

Staying home is hard when you don’t have one. Register and donate today to provide the young people in Youth Without Shelter’s care with safety, shelter, food, and the vital mental health counselling they need in order to continue moving toward stable living to be able to reach their individual potential.