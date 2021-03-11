CRUSH COVID: Ride for Mind

#CRUSHCOVID with Michael Garron Hospital and support community mental health care. This 24-hour cycling marathon is shining a light on the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and raising funds for Michael Garron Hospital. Join as a team or individual for all or part of the ride. March 12-13. Register http://crushcovid.ca

Register on the crushcovid.ca website and get a Zoom link where you can ride with participants from across Toronto and the world. We’ll have special guests throughout the ride including Mayor John Tory, Dr Eileen de Villa, Olympic medallists Curt Harnett and Adam van Koeverden, and most importantly stories from frontline health workers.