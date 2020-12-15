As a Proud Supporter of SickKids Foundation, VirgoCX is holding a 7-day online crypto fundraiser, start with a virtual concert on Dec 17.

About this Event

2020 is full of uncertainty, but we can certainly make good things happen! Join our Online Crypto for Charity – A Holiday Fundraiser in support of SickKids Foundation.

The crypto community is no stranger to charitable giving. As a proud supporter of SickKids Foundation, VirgoCX is excited to offer a new way of making donations. To support SickKids Foundation, we are holding an online fundraiser from December 17 to 23, starting with a kick-off webinar on December 17, 2020 from 7 – 10 pm EST and followed by a 7-day online auction.

All proceeds from the auction will go to SickKids Foundation.

What to Expect?

– Keynote speech from Han Dong, Member of Parliament

– Presentations from organizations such as SickKids

– Live performances from 8+ local artists, including Martina Ortiz Luis, the official anthem singer for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As well as: award-winning producer/multi-instrumentalist Jojo Worthington, critically acclaimed Canadian band Black Creek Reign, singer/producer OSA, aspiring Torontonian artist Chiara Stella, North American Country Music Association’s Songwriter of the Year Augusta Ray, Toronto based folk-roots singer-songwriter Alex Mason, and Nomadic indie-folk musician Tennyson King.

– Networking sessions

– At least 7 items open for bidding online over 7 days (PS5, Food/Wine Hamper, SickKids Hope Bear, and more).

– Daily auction winner announcement

Who will be there?

– Various institutions, associations, and individuals in the crypto community

– Professionals from various industries

– Local Supporters

– SickKids Foundation

– Han Dong, Member of Parliament

– More to be announced

Save the Date!

Register now! We will select five participants to each receive a Ledger Nano S wallet.

Fundraiser Virtual Kick-off

Time: December 17, 2020 from 7 – 10 pm EST

Online Charitable Auction

Time: December 17 – 23 2020 EST

In a time of physical isolation, let’s come together virtually as a community to support where it matters the most!