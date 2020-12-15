Crypto for Charity – A Holiday Fundraiser in support of SickKids Foundation.

As a proud supporter of SickKids Foundation, VirgoCX is holding a 7-day online crypto holiday fundraiser Dec 17-23, starting with a virtual concert on Dec 17.

Event includes a 7-day online auction, musical performances by Martina Ortiz Luis, Jojo Worthington, Black Creek Reign, Chiara Stella, Augusta Ray, Alex Mason and Tennyson King. Keynote speech by MP Han Dong, kick-off webinar (Dec 17 from 7-10 pm), presentations from organizations including SickKids and more. All proceeds from the auction will go to SickKids Foundation.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/crypto-for-charity-a-holiday-fundraiser-in-support-of-sickkids-foundation-tickets-131929930975