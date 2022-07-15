Register now and join our west-end community on September 25th in celebrating 10 years of Cycle 4 St. Joe’s! Together, we’ve logged thousands of kilometers and raised thousands of dollars to support vital needs at our local hospital. Let’s do it again this year by riding through Milton’s picturesque countryside for a cause that matters to everyone in Toronto’s west end — timely emergency care, better mental health programs and new technology and equipment close to home.

There are multiple routes to accommodate all skill levels, so all ages are welcome. Choose your ride and enjoy a day knowing the victory of crossing the finish line is there for you and St. Joe’s.

There are three ways to get involved and help:

Register to ride on September 25th

Donate to an individual or team to support the cause

Volunteer to be part of this great event

cycle4stjoes.ca