Are you ready to dance like no one’s watching? Now you can! Put on your dancin’ shoes and join us virtually.

Oct 27, 2021

Are you ready to dance like no one’s watching? Now you can!

Put on your dancin’ shoes and join us virtually for a fun evening of musical bingo and live auction on Friday, Nov 12th, from 7-9 pm. 

It’s called DAB DANCE BID. We bring the beat and you bring the heat – all in support of Schools of Dreams’ ongoing mission to transform the lives of young children and their communities by building safe, sustainable learning environments in rural Ghana. 

What is musical bingo you ask? Just think of your great aunt’s traditional bingo hall game, but replace the numbers with songs, add our hilarious Bingo host, Dancing Phil, and our Live Auction host, Penny Cromwell, aka Lady P and, voila: DAB DANCE BID! 

The theme for the event is SHOP LOCAL!, which will help raise money to help further the Schools of Dreams mission while also supporting local businesses across the GTHA.

Additional Details

Event Price - $25

Location ID - 561394

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 12th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Charity Fundraiser

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

