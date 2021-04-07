NOW MagazineAll EventsCOC Fine Wine Auction

COC Fine Wine Auction

by
14 14 people viewed this event.

Canadian Opera Company virtual auction of fine vintages held online with all proceeds from the flagship fundraiser going directly to the company’s Ensemble Studio training program for emerging artists. April 19-23. Details http://coc.ca/Wine

 

 

Date And Time

2021-04-19 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-04-23 @ 12:00 AM
 

Registration End Date

2021-04-19
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

