Dress Up Your Life For Breast Cancer Research

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) invites Canadians to dress up different aspects of their lives this October and raise funds for breast cancer research. Since 1998 Canadian companies, schools, and organizations have participated in Dress for the Cause by hosting local and individual fundraising events. Dress for the Cause has raised over $10 million for breast cancer research. Oct 1-31.

Register at dressforthecause.ca. Plan your dress up activities on your own or with a team. Challenge your network to get dressed. Donate the money you raise online.

2020-10-01
2020-10-31
 

