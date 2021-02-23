Family friendly virtual yoga fundraiser. Participants enjoy a yoga session to improve fitness, reduce stress, and stay healthy, all while raising funds for Lumenus. Depression, anxiety, hopelessness and behavioural challenges are on the rise among the most vulnerable populations right now. Lumenus has seen a rapid increase in demand for services over the past year, in part due to increased discussion, visibility, and lessening of the stigma attached to mental health issues. Funds raised through EMBODY YOGA will support Lumenus programs and services. March 21 at 9 am. Register https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/embodyyoga