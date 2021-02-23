NOW MagazineAll EventsEmbody Yoga

Embody Yoga

Embody Yoga

by
18 18 people viewed this event.

Family friendly virtual yoga fundraiser. Participants enjoy a yoga session to improve fitness, reduce stress, and stay healthy, all while raising funds for Lumenus. Depression, anxiety, hopelessness and behavioural challenges are on the rise among the most vulnerable populations right now. Lumenus has seen a rapid increase in demand for services over the past year, in part due to increased discussion, visibility, and lessening of the stigma attached to mental health issues. Funds raised through EMBODY YOGA will support Lumenus programs and services. March 21 at 9 am. Register https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/embodyyoga

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-21 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-03-21 @ 10:30 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.