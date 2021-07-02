Ethan’s Voice Walk For Autism

Registration is open for the first Annual Ethan’s Voice 5K Walk For Autism.

After my five year old son Ethan was diagnosed last July with autism spectrum disorder, I started Ethan’s Voice as a non-profit to help make a difference for people and families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

This year we are raising money for ErinoakKids Centre For Treatment And Development’s

Family Support Fund, which grants families up to $1,500 to help them access recreation, medication, equipment or respite services depending on the needs of the family.

ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development is Ontario’s largest Children’s Treatment Centre (CTC) – serving nearly 17,000 children with disabilities and their families each year.

Due to Covid-19, this year’s event will be a Virtual 5K, which can be done anytime from Jul 1-Jul 29.

You can walk, run, dance, swim, however you choose. http://Ethansvoice.org

