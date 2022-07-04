Ethan’s Voice Walk For Autism

Join us for our first live annual Ethan’s Voice 5K Walk For Autism. All money donated will go to Autism Ontario. The work they do helps all autistic individuals and families in their communities have access to meaningful support, information, and connections so they are equitably and seamlessly supported across their life course.

Join Team Ethan, create your own or simply donate what you can. Every bit counts. Join me in helping to make it easier for families in Ontario to access much-needed funds that can help with their individual needs.

Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Gage Park (45 Main St. S. Brampton). The walk starts at 10am. Sharp.

We will have face painting and some colouring for the kids between 9:10 and 9:50 am.

#EthansVoiceWalkForAutism