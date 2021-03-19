Celebrate. Build community. Inspire.

Awards gala for Black UofT undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and professional students (meal provided).

Free event for Black UofT and high school students, to increase Black representation in higher education and enlarge the Black talent pool.

We will be hearing from Colin Lynch of the Black Opportunity Fund and Dahabo Ahmed Omer from the BlackNorth Initiative on what it means to be a successful Black professional and why community is so important.

Engage in cross-disciplinary breakout rooms and workshops on topics ranging from Overcoming Over-commitment Burnout to Advocating when the Only.

Register here: https://qrgo.page.link/P8EKU

Donate to Excellence is Black, a new award for Black students pursuing higher education, here: https://engage.utoronto.ca/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate#/fund/1531