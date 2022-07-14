Fabric Sale @ the Textile Museum of Canada

Join us for a weekend of fabulous fabric shopping as we bring back our much-loved textile sales this summer. Whether you are a maker, an artist, or just a textile enthusiast, the variety of fabric, notions, patterns, and books will get you started on your next project. Enjoy meeting other makers, get tips, and be inspired.

Bring your Textile Museum of Canada branded fabric bags to get lower Fill-A-Bag prices – $5, $10, $15. Otherwise, bring a standard reusable bag and fill it with fabric for $20.

Browse unique global garments and fabrics in the Shop, and take advantage of discounts – up to 75% off – on select items in-store. July 29 and 30 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free admission.