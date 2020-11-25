Fairlawn’s Red Door Family Shelter Holiday Gift Drive

Fairlawn Avenue United Church’s annual Red Door Family Shelter Holiday Gift Drive, on now. Help families in crisis celebrate Christmas. You may drop off toys (ages 6 – 12, no books) and winter accessories for all ages (mitts, hats, scarves, and socks).

Tue, Dec 1 from, 10 – 11 a.m. Fri, Dec 4 from 1 – 2 p.m. Mon, Dec 7 from 9 – 10 a.m. Thu, Dec 10 from 1 – 2 p.m. http://fairlawnchurch.ca

If you prefer, you can give a tax-receiptable donation to Fairlawn at http://canadahelps.org/en/dn6851 and mark it, ”Red Door”, so it will be used to purchase gift cards, according to Red Door’s needs.