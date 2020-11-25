NOW MagazineAll EventsFairlawn’s Red Door Family Shelter Holiday Gift Drive

Fairlawn’s Red Door Family Shelter Holiday Gift Drive

Fairlawn’s Red Door Family Shelter Holiday Gift Drive

by
98 98 people viewed this event.

Fairlawn Avenue United Church’s annual Red Door Family Shelter Holiday Gift Drive, on now. Help families in crisis celebrate Christmas. You may drop off toys (ages 6 – 12, no books) and winter accessories for all ages (mitts, hats, scarves, and socks).

Tue, Dec 1 from, 10 – 11 a.m. Fri, Dec 4 from 1 – 2 p.m. Mon, Dec 7 from 9 – 10 a.m. Thu, Dec 10 from 1 – 2 p.m. http://fairlawnchurch.ca

If you prefer, you can give a tax-receiptable donation to Fairlawn at http://canadahelps.org/en/dn6851 and mark it, ”Red Door”, so it will be used to purchase gift cards, according to Red Door’s needs.

Additional Details

Location - Fairlawn Avenue United Church

 

Date And Time

2020-12-01 @ 10:00 AM to
2020-12-10 @ 02:00 PM
 

Location

 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Benefits

Location Page

Fairlawn Avenue United Church

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.