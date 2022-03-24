Fempocalypse is an annual fundraiser produced by Nightwood Theatre’s Innovators Program in honour of International Women’s Day and this year we are thrilled to be celebrating both International Women’s Day and the International Transgender Day of Visibility – which lands on March 31st, the launch day for the event! All proceeds generated from this event will benefit Water First, a non-profit organization bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in Indigenous communities.

This year, Fempocalypse will be a streamed virtual fundraising event which will be available from March 31st- April 8th 2022. The event will include both a cabaret-style show and a virtual gallery featuring a variety of performers and artists, along with a silent auction. The event will be circulated for one week for people to watch, engage with and donate to Water First.

Our theme this year is Neo-Stalgia: Imagining Better Futures Together. Thinking and re-thinking previous generations and how we can co-curate a new and caring community for future generations. Artists invite us to pause and re-think the meaning of the past to create a new present and future. Artists and Innovators are from across Ontario including Ottawa and Toronto.

The event is free, although attendees are strongly encouraged to donate to Water First through our Fundraiser page. The first 20 donors will be entered into a draw for a digital ticket to see Theatre Passe Muraille’s TOKA production.

To register for the event click here: Fempocalypse 2022 Neo-Stalgia: Imagining Better Futures Together Tickets, Thu, 31 Mar 2022 at 7 pm | Eventbrite

Accessibility: Cabaret will have captions, ASL interpretation and Transcripts available. Gallery will have captions, image descriptions and transcripts available. Updates will be available on social media including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

About the Nightwood Innovators Program

Since 2016, the Nightwood Innovators Program has engaged with the next generation of leaders in Canada’s theatre industry to give participants the unique opportunity to forge connections with one another and the theatre community in a pivotal time in their careers. As part of the program, the Innovators curate and produce the annual Fempocalypse fundraising event to benefit a charity of their choosing. Founded in 1979, Nightwood Theatre prides itself as being Canada’s foremost feminist theatre, providing an essential home for the creation of extraordinary theatre by women, including, but not limited to, trans, cis, Two-Spirit, non-binary, and gender diverse folks.