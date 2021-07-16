Fleurs de Villes: Bloor-Yorkville

The second annual Fleurs de Villes event will feature a self-guided trail with over 35 luxury-floral pop-up installations designed by some of the GTA’s best florists, with the event in support of the Breast Cancer Society of Canada and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ is a free public event, and visitors will be able to safely walk the self-guided trail while adhering to social distancing guidelines. August 4-8, 10 am-9 pm. https://bloor-yorkville.com/fleursdevilles