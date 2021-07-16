COVID-19

Jul 16, 2021

Fleurs de Villes: Bloor-Yorkville

6 6 people viewed this event.

The second annual Fleurs de Villes event will feature a self-guided trail with over 35 luxury-floral pop-up installations designed by some of the GTA’s best florists, with the event in support of the Breast Cancer Society of Canada and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ is a free public event, and visitors will be able to safely walk the self-guided trail while adhering to social distancing guidelines. August 4-8, 10 am-9 pm. https://bloor-yorkville.com/fleursdevilles

Additional Details

Location - Yorkville Village

Date And Time
2021-08-04 @ 09:00 AM to
2021-08-08 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Charity fundraiser

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Yorkville Village

Event Tags

