For the Love of Literacy: An Author’s Discussion with Michael Ondaatje & Jesse Thistle

Virtual book discussion and Q&A with authors Michael Ondaatje and Jesse Thistle. Dec 1 at 7-8:15 pm. $20. http://www.literalchange.com

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/for-the-love-of-literacy-an-authors-discussion-with-ondaatje-thistle-tickets-127359803601

Proceeds from this event will go towards supporting Literal Change’s educational programs for marginalized and vulnerable communities in the GTA .

Agenda:

7:00 PM- Introduction and Land Acknowledgement by Literal Change’s Executive Directors Martha and Robyn

7:05 PM – Michael Ondaatje interviewed by Eleanor Wachtel

7:15 PM – Short reading by Ondaatje & discussion

7:25 PM – Audience Q&A with Ondaatje

7:40 PM – Jesse Thistle Interview

7:50 PM – Short Reading by Jesse Thistle & Discussion

8:00 PM – Audience Q&A with Thistle

8:10 PM – Closing Statements