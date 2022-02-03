Valentine’s Day Concert For Kids Under 10

Sunday February 13th, 11 am. Rainbow Songs Foundation is hosting a FREE virtual Valentine’s Day concert for families and children 10 and under.

To watch the free live show, go to the Rainbow Songs Foundation YouTube Channel- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi0ZpjOEjZ71n17wRqqt3QQ

Attention kids: Surprise your Valentine with a virtual hug! Here’s how-

1. Write a message to your Valentine

2. Take a pic of you holding it

3. E-mail it to rsf@rainbowsongs.com

Tell your Valentine to tune in, it will be shared during the concert!

We’re raising money to bring music programs to the North York Women’s Shelter.

To donate, please visit- https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/699/donation

About Rainbow Song Foundation

Now in its 15th year, RSF provides high-quality, interactive music programs free of cost to families with children living in homeless and emergency shelters in the GTA.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a higher risk of domestic violence to women and children in lockdown. The emergency shelters where we provide music programming help women and children fleeing domestic violence. These young families are the fastest growing demographic within the shelter system in our city, facing issues like poverty, and homelessness. These issues dramatically impact the social, emotional and intellectual development of children, perpetuating and widening the gap between the economically advantaged and disadvantaged in our community.

We believe by sharing music with these families and giving parents the skills to make music with their children we can repair family bonds, build confidence and make a real difference in the lives of these families today and in the future.

Learn more about RSF here- http://www.rainbowsongsfoundation.org/aboutus