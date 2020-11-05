Fundraiser For YWCA Toronto Fundraiser

NOW MagazineAll EventsFundraiser For YWCA Toronto Fundraiser

Support YWCA Toronto with chosen artwork. 100% of proceeds from the sales Nov 1-30 will go directly to @ywcatoronto, the organization supporting women and their families who have experienced violence as well as women with mental health and substance use needs. Support the fundraising initiative by purchasing artwork for sale via Instagram Accounts @andreahigginsart @mishelart2  @mooniartist @rina.kaz.art @sallykou @theartofchristinamarin @amandapistillodesigns. https://www.ywcatoronto.org

