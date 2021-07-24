COVID-19

Jul 24, 2021

Fundraising Yard Sale- Everything a dollar!!!

One more week!!

July 31st-Aug 1st from 9-3pm we will have a ‘dollar every item’ yard sale!!!

Every item for just a dollar!! We have so many thing from clothing and baby stuff, to household items! Mark your calendars and come and check it out!! Everything must go!!

100% of sales go to the creation of the Pils App
In the meantime, check out our items here!

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/profile/567910240/?ref=permalink

Don’t see anything you like but want to support?? You can also still make a donation on https://gofund.me/17dc325c

Happy shopping! Please share!

