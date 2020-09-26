Open Studio’s Golden Anniversary Auction of Contemporary Art

FUTURE PROOF is a virtual silent auction of stunning artwork to browse, bid on, and buy outright. The collection features prints by a selection of Canada’s best-known printmakers and contemporary artists as well as ‘Emerging Collector Picks’ by up and coming talent at an accessible price point. FUTURE PROOF will also feature a curated selection of contemporary art including painting, photography, textiles, and sculpture by established artists and galleries from the Toronto arts community who have chosen to support Open Studio.

Buy Outright Option: October 7, 12pm – October 10, 5pm

Virtual Auction Bidding: October 7, 12pm – October 19, 5pm