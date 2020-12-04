Girl Up Toronto’s Holiday Drive: The Essentials Kit

Girl Up is a United Nations Foundation campaign- a movement to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be a leader. Girl Up Toronto specifically aims to engage and empower youth in the Toronto community through advocacy, fundraising, education, and service.

We are looking to collect donations for Nellie’s, a Toronto shelter for women and children who are unhoused, starting Wednesday, December 2 until Sunday, December 20. There will be collection zones all around the Toronto area with collection dates on Saturday, December 12 and Saturday, December 19. These zones include the city of Toronto, Halton region, Peel region, York region and Durham Region.

If people are interested in donating, they can directly message us on our Instagram page @girlupcityofto or send us an email at outreachguto@gmail.com. People should state their name and locality while also clarifying if they prefer to have their items be picked up or dropped off on our established collection dates. However, if you are not available on the collections days, an alternative date can be worked out with the operations lead in your area!

This year’s holiday drive focus is providing the essential needs for the women and children at Nellie’s shelter. Donation items include menstruation items, face and body care, hair care, dental care, makeup items, additional toiletries, baby/child care, non – perishable food items and monetary donations provided directly to the shelter through our GoFundMe page. All items should be non – scented or minimally scented and new.