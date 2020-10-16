NOW MagazineAll EventsHalloween at Home Virtual Concert

Halloween at Home Virtual Concert

Halloween at Home Virtual Concert

by
139 139 people viewed this event.

Join The Sunshine Foundation of Canada for a stay-at-home virtual concert this Halloween! Kick back on your couch, grab your favourite treats, and enjoy a great night-in with the live music of an award-winning Canadian musician. Your ticket will support dreams come true for kids living with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses across Canada.

Price: $40

Website: https://www.sunshine.ca/events/halloween-home

Date & Time: Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm EST

 

Date And Time

2020-10-31 @ 07:30 PM to
2020-10-31 @ 08:30 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Charity fundraiser
 

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.