Halloween at Home Virtual Concert

Join The Sunshine Foundation of Canada for a stay-at-home virtual concert this Halloween! Kick back on your couch, grab your favourite treats, and enjoy a great night-in with the live music of an award-winning Canadian musician. Your ticket will support dreams come true for kids living with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses across Canada.

Price: $40

Website: https://www.sunshine.ca/events/halloween-home

Date & Time: Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm EST