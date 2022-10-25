The St. Joe’s Toronto West Halloween Fest is back at CF Sherway Gardens on Sunday October 30th – a SPOOKtacular day to dress up and show support for kids’ care at St. Joseph’s Health Centre. This annual, family-friendly event will transform CF Sherway Gardens Centre Court into a Halloween celebration that includes a costume parade, a trick-or-treat trail with retailers, MLSE mascots, Spencer from YTV’s The Zone, a Halloween Magic Show, Spooky story time with Indigo, and much more.

This is a free event but guests are encouraged to make a donation to ensure that St. Joseph’s Health Centre continues to provide the best care experiences for kids and their families including at our Children’s Emergency Department and the CIBC Just for Kids clinic.