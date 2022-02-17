Healing Through Art: Silent Art Auction and Vendor Showcase

The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation envisions a future when every Canadian woman and gender-diverse person impacted by gender-based violence has access to the free dental, oral, sleep, physical and rehabilitative care, medical care, and reconstructive support they need to lead healthy, active, socially engaged, and prosperous lives.

Since our inauguration on International Women’s Day 2010, the Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation continues to help survivors of gender-based violence.

The Dr. Borna Meisami Commemorative Foundation is hosting a virtual art auction event to showcase pieces by local artists and artisans to celebrate our 12th anniversary in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2022.

The funds raised from this event will go towards the Foundation’s three programs: Restoring Smiles, Restoring Strength and Restoring Sleep, to ensure survivors of gender-based violence have access to free dental, oral, sleep, physical and rehabilitative care, medical care, and reconstructive support they need to lead healthy, active, socially engaged, and prosperous lives.

Art auction and vendor details will be released leading up to the event on our Instagram page.

Please follow @drbmeisamifoundation for more information. For more information email events@drbmeisamifoundation.com.

Zoom link: https://utoronto.zoom.us/j/84979625588

Meeting ID: 849 7962 5588