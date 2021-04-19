Celebrate the powerful, significant women in our lives (or treat yourself) by joining Shelter Movers Greater Toronto for a curated, virtual wine tasting experience. May 13 at 6:30 pm. $175 per household.

Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to women and children fleeing abuse. Your support will ensure Shelter Movers Greater Toronto is able to continue serving survivors of gender-based violence in our community.

Each household ticket includes:

3 bottles of premium, imported wine

Complimentary no-contact delivery directly to your door

Sommelier-led virtual wine tasting with exclusive insight into women’s roles in the wine industry — live and interactive

Sommelier-recommended food pairings for each wine selection

Keynote address from a survivor

Live updates on silent auction items and closing auction countdown

For more information and to purchase tickets*, please visit: https://www.sheltermovers.com/her-time-virtual-wine-tasting/

*Please note that $50 from each ticket purchased is eligible for a charitable tax receipt.