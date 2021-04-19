NOW MagazineAll EventsHer Time

Celebrate the powerful, significant women in our lives (or treat yourself) by joining Shelter Movers Greater Toronto  for a curated, virtual wine tasting experience. May 13 at 6:30 pm. $175 per household.

Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to women and children fleeing abuse. Your support will ensure Shelter Movers Greater Toronto is able to continue serving survivors of gender-based violence in our community.

Each household ticket includes:

  • 3 bottles of premium, imported wine
  • Complimentary no-contact delivery directly to your door
  • Sommelier-led virtual wine tasting with exclusive insight into women’s roles in the wine industry — live and interactive
  • Sommelier-recommended food pairings for each wine selection
  • Keynote address from a survivor
  • Live updates on silent auction items and closing auction countdown

For more information and to purchase tickets*, please visit: https://www.sheltermovers.com/her-time-virtual-wine-tasting/

*Please note that $50 from each ticket purchased is eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

 

2021-05-13 @ 06:30 PM to
2021-05-13 @ 08:30 PM
 

2021-05-09
 

Online Event
 

Charity fundraiser
 

Benefits

