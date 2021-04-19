Celebrate the powerful, significant women in our lives (or treat yourself) by joining Shelter Movers Greater Toronto for a curated, virtual wine tasting experience. May 13 at 6:30 pm. $175 per household.
Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to women and children fleeing abuse. Your support will ensure Shelter Movers Greater Toronto is able to continue serving survivors of gender-based violence in our community.
Each household ticket includes:
For more information and to purchase tickets*, please visit: https://www.sheltermovers.com/her-time-virtual-wine-tasting/
*Please note that $50 from each ticket purchased is eligible for a charitable tax receipt.
