Herstory in Focus is the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre’s fifth annual gala and first virtual event, aiming to raise support and awareness for the work of DEWC and celebrating the strength and resilience of the women we serve.

In the midst of a terribly tough time in our community, there are countless stories of women who have found empowerment and strength at DEWC. We look to celebrate and honour these stories with this year’s virtual event.

Due to COVID-19, Herstory in Focus 2020 will be an online event, live-streaming from the Vancouver Art Gallery. This evening will include incredible speakers, performers, stories, and as the highlight of the night, women of the community performing in a fashion show, expressing their style and inner power. The event will also include an online silent auction, which will be opened for bids a week before the event.

Our fundraising goal this year is $50,000, which will directly support our meal program and drop-in centre, which has continued to support up to 500 women daily throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket purchases will directly benefit the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre’s essential meals program.

For more information, please visit: www.dewc.ca/herstoryinfocus

Contact: engagement@dewc.ca or 604-681-8480 x 350