Hospice Toronto – There’s No Place Like Home

Virtual gala with comedian Martha Chaves, Billy Newton-Davis, Molly Johnson and Jackie Richardson and jazz master Julie Michels, storyteller Collette Micks and city councillor Josh Matlow. The event will be co-hosted by Maggie Cassella and Justin Landry. Nov 18 at 7 pm. Register http://www.givergy.ca/hospicetoronto

Hospice Toronto is a registered charity which has provided volunteer-based in-home hospice palliative care and other supports to those living with life-limiting illness and their families for over 30 years. The event is free for all to attend, and we hope you will consider making a donation to support our community-based programs or bidding on exciting silent auction items.

Visit www.givergy.ca/hospicetoronto to register to join us!